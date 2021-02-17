Earl Stanley Hall was born in Bertha Minnesota in 1946 to Lloyd and Esther Hall. He was born 9 months after the end of World War II making him one of the first Baby Boomers in America. He lived in Minnesota until he was six when the family moved to Umatilla, Oregon where his father helped to build McNary Dam. He graduated from high school there and went to University of Oregon for a semester. He enlisted in the Air Force, serving 4 years in various places in the world.
When he returned from his service in the Philippines, he married Lisa Boyce at a time in Seattle when there were billboards saying “last one out of Seattle turn out the lights.” After graduating from University of Washington in 1971, he moved to San Francisco to start a job on his career path to be a CPA. The family moved to San Jose and then Lewiston, Idaho as he explored options in his career. Finally landing in Yakima, he found his niche and stayed there for 38 years. After retiring, he moved to Everett to be closer to family, particularly the grandchildren.
Family was always very important to Earl. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, two sons, Jonathan (Amy) and Marc (Dawn), two grandchildren, Benjamin and Annabelle, one “grandcat,” Ladyface, and his brother Donald (Marie) of Yuma, Arizona. He has numerous nieces and nephews in the Seattle area.
Memorial donations that would honor Earl’s passion for housing may be made to Everett Affordable Housing Group, c/o Banner Bank, 2531 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA 98201 or to Justice Housing Yakima, P.O. Box 1097, Yakima, WA 98907. Please check out the Justice Housing website for more information on this project and to donate on-line.
A Zoom memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Everett on Sunday February 21 at 3 pm. Contact Amy Hall at 206-226-5679 for the link to the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In