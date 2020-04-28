Bury your sorrow in doing good deeds
Miss me… but let me go*
Earl Newman Derry of Yakima, WA died on April 1, 2020 of old age. He was 91. With a lifelong commitment to family and community, his was a life well-lived. Earl’s proudest accomplishments were his 69 year marriage to Dorothy Bender and being a father to 5 sons: Dave, Don, Dan, Terry, and Dale. He will be greatly missed by his 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grands.
Earl’s commitment to the community was exemplified by volunteering: FFA, Boy Scouts, Yak Valley Apartment Association, Audobon Society, Bluebird trail, Coalition for the Homeless, Union Gospel Mission, Ye Olde Lighthouse Shoppe, and the Yakima Valley Genealogy Society. Earl knew how to “stop and smell the roses” too, spending many happy months traveling around the country, including Alaska, in their Leisure Travel Van.
Earl was born to farmers, Clarence and Lucille Derry in Powell, WY July 17, 1928. He married Dot there in 1950, then joined the army in 1953, serving at Fort Lewis, WA. After that, Earl and Dot moved to central WA, where they lived for 64 years. He worked for IJ Case Co. then Irrigation Rental, retiring at 55 years old so he could pursue his real passion: serving others.
The family will hold a private celebration picnic. His ashes will be interred with his parents at Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell, Wyoming.
Why cry for a soul set free?*
*from poem by C. Rossetti found in Earl’s stack of favorite things.
