Earl Eugene Rediske, age 96, entered into rest on February 5, 2021 in his home of natural causes. He was born on November 12, 1924 to Walter Carl Rediske and Alice McConnehey Rediske in Ryegate, Mont. He married Anna Mae Jerome on Feb. 14, 1943. He had her wear a black dress to the ceremony because it was his favorite.
A year later he enlisted to serve his country. Leaving behind his infant daughter and wife. He served in the U.S. Army for two years. He was a Combat Infantryman Parachutist in the 11th Airborne. His first jump was in New Guinea on the island of Luzon. He received his honorable discharge with a Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, Parachutist Badge, Philippine Liberation Medal, American Theatre Service Medal, Asiatic Medal, Marksman M-1 Rifle Lapel pin and a Bronze Star. During his service in the Philippines, he volunteered to disarm bombs. He said that he was a little jumpy during that time. He was one of the first ones to liberate the prisoners in Japan.
When he returned home, he purchased property from an uncle with 20 acres of apples and a house. He turned that 20 acres into 600 acres of land with 150 acres of cherries. He enjoyed restoring Model-A cars, hunting, fishing and had a special love of Dachshunds.
He was preceded in death by his sisters: Beverly, Shirley, and Alice, and brother, Ralph. He is survived by his two daughters: Helen Mae Alamos of Yakima; and Karen Anne Martinez of Prosser; and a stepson: Jose Mendez of Prosser; grandchildren: John Alamos of Maryland; Kristine Thomas of Yakima; and Thomas Rupert of Puyallup.
There will be an open casket viewing at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Concluding services there will be a Full Military Honors at the Prosser Cemetery.
