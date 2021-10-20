Earl Elvin Silvers, age 85 passed away on Thursday October 7, 2021 in Puyallup after an extended illness. Earl was a husband, father, grandfather, and a good man. He was born in Yakima, WA on September 10, 1936, to Frank and Ermolene (Oliver) Silvers. Earl graduated from Yakima High School in 1955 and attended WSU & Pacific where he graduated with a business degree. Earl was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, baseball, skiing, and golf. He was a team member of the 1953 American Legion Baseball World Series Champions.
Earl worked most of his life in the funeral industry as a casket salesman and always extended a helping hand to friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife Sharon Armstrong, son and daughter-in-law, Rick, and Melissa Silvers, two granddaughters, Kate and Samantha and his daughter, Laura Silvers, and his older sister Marge Dotson.
A celebration of his life will be held at Hills Funeral Home in Puyallup, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in