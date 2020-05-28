Valley Hills Funeral Home
Earl Edwin Brookes passed away at Emerald Care in Wapato, WA on Thursday May 21, 2020. He is now reunited for all eternity with his wife, Virginia.
Earl was born November 7, 1930 in East Liverpool, Ohio to Earl H Brookes and Winifred Simpson. He was the oldest of two children. He was always looking out for his sister Betty, making sure she had the right kinds of friends and that she stayed out of trouble. Earl grew up during the Great Depression, but said he that his parents always were able to provide for him and Betty… he even remembered going on vacation!
Earl began first paying job was as a stock boy in a grocery store for $0.75 per hour. But his first adult job was working in the same pottery in East Liverpool, Ohio as his parents as a kiln laborer. He made a whopping $1.25 per hour there!
When Earl wasn’t in school or stocking shelves, he lived to play sports! He once said that there were only three seasons in a year – football, basketball and baseball. It was during these times, he learned to work well with others and even started attending Sunday School at the Presbyterian Church near his house. But that was only during basketball season. They had a basketball team – if they’d had a football and baseball team, Earl would have gone more often!
While Earl didn’t have any interest in girls, when he met Virginia Montgomery at the age of 15, he knew she was special. About the time he turned 18, Earl’s family moved from Ohio to Wisconsin. Earl knew then that he couldn’t live without Virginia, so they got married June 5, 1948. Their first daughter, Kathryn was born a little more than a year later.
Earl’s parents moved to California, the Earl and Virginia soon followed. They moved to Torrence, California where they added three more children to the family – Sandi, Larry and Donn. While in California, Earl had a gas station in Torrence, then in Oroville and when he moved his family to Paradise California, he had a front-end & alignment shop.
It was while in Paradise, two missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints found the Brookes family and for the first time, Earl was drawn to church by more than a basketball team! When he learned that he could be with Virginia for time and all eternity, he knew he’d found the truth for which he’d always searched.
Then, the same weekend that Mt. St. Helens erupted, Earl and Virginia were in the Yakima Valley to sign papers to buy an apple orchard in Parker Heights. Unfortunately, his stint as an orchardist didn’t last long. After about five years, Earl and Virginia moved to Ogden, UT to go back into the automotive industry. He owned a brake shop there.
After a few years, Earl and Virginia decided that California was calling and they moved to Chico, CA. This time, Earl did something else brand new. He owned a septic system company, Dominic’s Septic Service. It was while living and working in Chico that Earl was hit by a car in the mobile park drive and pinned against a row in mailboxes. He was seriously injured and had to retire.
He and Virginia then moved back to the Yakima Valley to be closer to their two boys. Earl loved growing his own tomatoes and was very proud of how good they tasted. It was here that he renewed his love for trains and actually created model train layout that took up an entire one car garage!
Earl is preceded in death by his parents, his sister and his beautiful bride Virginia. Also by a daughter-in-law, Brady Brookes.
He leaves behind his daughters, Kathy Brookes, Sandi (Mick) Walsh, sons Larry Brookes and Donn (Tracy) Brookes. He has 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandsons.
Earl was a great man. He was kind and always willing to help others. He will be greatly missed. Until we meet again.
Family graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Zillah Community Cemetery.
