Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Earl “Don” Fuller quietly slipped away on January 17th, 2022, at the age of 94. Don was born in Ellensburg, WA where he attended Ellensburg High School and Central Washington College of Education.
He married, had two children, and started his career in Seattle with Boeing as a machinist. In 1968, the family moved to Yakima when he accepted a position with Decoto Aircraft as a Cost Estimator Analyst. In 1995, he returned to Ellensburg after having retired. Shortly thereafter, he remarried into his second family and called Ellensburg his home.
Don’s interest and hobbies were diverse — bowling, golfing, softball, coaching, chess, backgammon, cards, 4 wheeling — but none topped his life-long passion for hunting and fishing. He had a never-ending love for his dogs, whether it be hunting dogs or snuggler lap dogs.
Don touched the lives of many through his generous commitment to coaching Little League baseball, Grid Kids football and men’s and women’s competitive softball.
He is survived by two sisters, Ruth Anne Epperson of California, and Donna Duncan of Arizona, two children, Diane (Dan) Jackson and Eric (Paula) Fuller, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three stepchildren, Maria Sanchez, Ruben (Alice) Lupio and Alicia (Douglas) Ross, 12 step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, February 4, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Shaw and Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in