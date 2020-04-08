Valley Hills Funeral Home
Dylan K. Seward passed away on March 29, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1997 in Yakima, WA, where he also grew up. Dylan was a sweet and funny man who loved to spend time with his son. Dylan loved to go fishing with his friends and enjoy the quiet of nature. He is lovingly survived by his son, Nicholas Burns Seward, his parents, Tina and Steve Schooley, his brother, Forrest Seward and his sister, China Brumley, his son’s mother, Cheyenne Burns, his grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins, and his friends. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
