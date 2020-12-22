Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dyke Davis, 86, passed away on December 19, 2020 at Virginia Mason Memorial. Dyke was born on August 4, 1934 in Benton City, Washington, the son of George and Gladys (Page) Davis. The family moved to Prosser where he attended school until 3rd grade when they moved to Grandview, where he graduated high school in 1952. Following school, he was drafted into the Army where he spent three years. In April of 1967 he met his future wife, Jean, on a blind date. They were married six months later in October of the same year.
Dyke liked working with his hands, he started painting and working on heavy equipment. Following this time, he started his own business, Davis Breeding Service, starting with one bull and growing to 15 bulls, working until retirement in 2001. He and Jean liked to travel to warm weather, working in his garden and tinkering around the house. He really enjoyed cattle and had a pet steer named Tiny, that weighed in at over 2700 pounds. He had him trained to a harness and a cart, giving children rides in the cart whenever he could.
Dyke is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jean, two sons, John Davis, and Daniel (Tami) Stine, as well as three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Kay Stinebaugh. He is preceded in death his parents, brothers, George Leonard Davis and Wayne Davis, brother in law, Donald Stinebaugh, nephew, Donald Stinebaugh Jr., and niece, Linda Stinebaugh.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Veterans Administration in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
