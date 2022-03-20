Dwayne Joseph Philp, age 75, beloved husband, father and grandfather was called home to be with the Lord October 25th, 2021 surrounded by his family. Dwayne was the fifth of eight children, born in Butte, MT December 9th, 1945 to parents Leonard and Marie (Hipp) Philp.
He was a very good man who loved his wife and children to the moon and back and never met a stranger; he just loved everyone he met. Dwayne was a hard worker, started his working in career in Butte, MT at sixteen, when he went to work for the Finland Hotel; at age eighteen he started working at the Berkley pit as a drill press operator, working there until September 1st, 1970 when he moved to Yakima, where he met his future bride that same night at his parents’ home.
Dwayne went to school to become a heavy equipment operator. Dwayne worked in Alaska from 1974-1976 on the pipeline; as a side job he started his own firewood business in his off time which he did for 30 years teaching his boys the art of work. Dwayne always made himself available to give a helping hand to anyone that asked him, he loved to help his family and friends with projects sharing his God-given talent of building and fixing things.
In his free time Dwayne loved working on old cars and spent many hours at his father in-law’s garage taking old cars apart and putting them back together while spending quality time with his mother and father in-law.
Dwayne is missed by his wife of 49 years Sherry (Ferguson) Philp, seven children, Kay Philp, Doug and wife Heather Philp, Shawn and wife Mari Philp, Dwayne Jr. and wife Jennifer Philp, Jeff Philp, Mike and wife Irma Philp, and Oakley and wife Udalis Philp; grandchildren Damian, wife Mari, Daniel, wife Jenna, Terra, husband Andrew, Samantha, husband Logan, Brandon, wife Shelby, Kelsey, husband Jeremy, Devenique, Gracie, London, Yulissa, Makaylia, Madilynn, Hunter and Alaina who was born the day grandpa had his stroke and God called grandpa home; great-grandchildren, Adriana, Madison, Damian Jr., Amarissa, Dylan, Cole and Zoah. Dwayne is also survived by his younger brother John and wife Teri, one sister, Debbie, husband David, many nieces and nephews and cousins, brother in-law Bud and wife Dana, sister in-law Erika, brother in-law Cliff Ferguson and everyone that knew him.
Preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Marie, brothers Paul, Leonard Jr., and Tommy, and sisters Leona and Marie (Mitzie); father and mother in-law Oakley and Opal Ferguson, and brother in-law Ken Ferguson.
Rest in peace our dear man you are loved and missed by many.
There will be a celebration of Life May 7th, 2022 at the Elks Lodge in Selah, WA 4:00 PM - 7 PM, Pro Shop, Golf Course Rd., Selah, WA 98942, across the bridge going into Selah. Dress Code.
