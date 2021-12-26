Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
On December 16, 2021, Dustin W. Trimble was called upon by our Higher Power at the age of 31. Dustin is survived by his parents, Serena James of Kennewick, WA and Rick Gottschalk of Yakima, WA, his son, Ethan Trimble of Tri-Cities, WA, and brother, Martin L. Trimble of Ellensburg, WA.
Dustin loved to camp with his dad and have father son time. He loved to show his mom how huge his arms were by lifting her up while floating in the river. But his main hobby and love was his Honda and his trade was mechanics. He loved to work on cars. He always helped when someone was in need. Dustin was highly loved and will be missed. To all Dustin’s friends, thank you for your support.
A Memorial Service for Dustin will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901), where flowers can also be sent. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in