Dustin Dean Jeffery, 38 years old, was unexpectedly and suddenly taken to the Great Hunting Grounds in the Sky on November 22, 2021 at his home. Dustin was born August 13 1983 in Yakima, WA to Colleen Whitney and Bill Jeffery. Dustin was an avid outdoorsman who loved just being in the mountains – especially when it came to bow hunting. He learned so much these last two years from his cousins and uncles: uncle Mike Falon, uncle Jimmy Falon, cousins Drew Falon, Scotty Falon, BJ Fleming, Klayton Fleming, and Karson Fleming and so many other family members that are too large to list, who all helped guide and teach him how to “scamper” all over the mountainside in search of that elusive Bull Elk.
The mountains and our family cabin were Dustin’s Very True Happy Place.
Prior to hunting, Dustin’s passion was Native American beading, leatherwork and grass dancing at every Pow Wow he could participate in with his Native Brothers. Dustin and Timmy Schaaf were in charge of the Native American program for approximately 10 years and it flourished under their guidance. His energy and enthusiasm for life was contagious. Dustin’s smile would light every room he entered it was ALWAYS on his face and everyone knew his distinct and infectious laugh.
Growing up, Dustin rode horses and participated in 4-H horse shows and gaming events – but his favorite horse activity was just simply mountain riding with his family. He absolutely loved camping, fishing, water skiing, skate boarding, snow boarding and just having fun in the woods with his family. Family and fun were his top priorities in this earthly life!! Dustin was on the Selah Swim Team and won numerous medals. He also played baseball, soccer, football, BMX racing and tried his damnedest to be a Bad-Ass Break Dancer (LOL). Whatever Dustin did, he did with passion and always gave 100% at everything. He never gave up until he accomplished and mastered his goal.
Dustin is survived by his mother Colleen Whitney, father Bill Jeffery, sisters Melissa Fife (Mike Fife), and Kara Takalo (Todd Takalo), grandfather Robert Campbell, grandmother Trisha Falon, nieces Kassidy Fife, Bailey Fife, Olive Fife, and Hazel Fife, nephews Dale Takalo, Eli Takalo and sooooo many cousins, aunts and uncles and friends. Dustin also left behind the love of his life Stephanie Arnold (fiancé) and his Sweet Girl Kobie Arnold. Dustin’s greatest joy the last two years was simply loving, teaching and just hanging out with his Kobie. He was the Bestest Daddy Ever.
Dustin’s “Send Off” Ceremony will be Wednesday December 8 from 4 pm - 8 pm at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA. Everyone who loved Dustin and would like to say good bye and tell your stories are all invited to attend.
An account to honor Dustin’s earthly life is set up at Hapo Bank in Terrace Heights, account number 5068110, with all donations going towards his Native American Brothers Regalia Program / Reentry Program. Dustin touched so many lives in such different ways during his short time here on Earth and he will be so very missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
