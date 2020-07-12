Valley Hills Funeral Home
Duane “Steve” Pettis, 65, of Yakima passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Tammy Pettis; daughter Heather Pettis; son Mathew Pettis; 3 grandchildren, Reilly, Ayden and Bridgett; 1 brother, 5 sisters and many nieces and nephews. Steve worked for many years in the construction industry as he owned and operated Yakima Drywall Inc. until his retirement in 2011. Steve was known to be able to fix anything by family and friends. He enjoyed farming since retirement. His greatest love was spending time with his family. A private family service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In