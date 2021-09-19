Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Duane Ray Hawn 60, passed away on September 8th, 2021. He was born in Wenatchee, WA on September 26th, 1960 to Donald and Martha Hawn, Sr. Duane was raised in Cove, Oregon before moving to Yakima, WA. At the age of 18, he started working for MG Wagner until his retirement in August 2016. Duane married the love of his life Pamela Jean Fleetwood on June 10th, 1995 and continued to make their home in Yakima.
Duane was preceded in death by his wife Pam and nephew Terry. He is survived by his parents Don and Martha Hawn Sr., brother Don Jr., sisters Diane, Donna, Delana, Dorene and Denise, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Service held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 pm, for anyone who would like to attend. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
