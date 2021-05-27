Duane M. Culp, age 79, born March 31st, 1942 in Yakima, WA to Fred B and Juanita J. Culp, passed away May 1st, 2021 at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls, Montana, preceded in death by his parents Fred and Juanita and his brother Fred G. Culp. Survived by his sisters Helen Anelli of Diamondville, Wyoming, Mary Harris and Bonita Fields of Yakima, WA, and his brother Tom Culp of Yakima, WA, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no services at this time.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In