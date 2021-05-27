Duane M. Culp, age 79, born March 31st, 1942 in Yakima, WA to Fred B and Juanita J. Culp, passed away May 1st, 2021 at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls, Montana, preceded in death by his parents Fred and Juanita and his brother Fred G. Culp. Survived by his sisters Helen Anelli of Diamondville, Wyoming, Mary Harris and Bonita Fields of Yakima, WA, and his brother Tom Culp of Yakima, WA, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no services at this time.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.