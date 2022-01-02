Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Dr. LeRoy Kokenge (Roy) of Yakima, Washington died peacefully in his sleep on December 29, 2021, at age 87. Roy was born in Kansas and was one of ten children born to William and Edith Kokenge. After a visit to the Yakima Valley, the Kokenge family moved to Yakima in April of 1949.
Roy graduated from Gonzaga University with a B.S. in Biology and attended the University of Washington Medical School, specializing in neurology. He put himself through medical school by working as a carpenter. Roy completed his neurology internship at University of Rochester and his residency and post-doctoral fellowship at Cornell University.
Roy met Dian Records in Yakima and they married in 1963. Roy and Dian returned to the Yakima Valley with their daughters in 1970 where he established his clinical neurology medical practice.
Roy involved himself in the medical community of Yakima, helping patients for over 40 years. He was an esteemed member and former president of the Society of Clinical Neurologist for many years. He volunteered for the White Pass Ski Patrol and shared his love of skiing with his daughters, their friends and families. Roy was a talented carpenter and craftsman, creating metal jewelry, sewing kites and handcrafting knives. Roy and Dian travelled the world and explored different cultures.
A life-long learner, Roy and Dian also participated in the WSU Master Gardener program with his brother Al Kokenge. He and his brother Dan shared a love of computers and discussing Linux coding. His brother Bill was a talented carpenter who built Roy’s home. Roy was a private pilot and enjoyed aviating through the Yakima Valley.
Roy is survived by his children Lisa Ann Sharpe and Trina Determan. He is also survived by two siblings, Jerene Champoux of Yakima, WA; and Dan Kokenge of Redding, CA. Roy’s death is preceded by his parents, Bill and Edith Kokenge, his wife, Dian, his brothers, Harry, Albert and William Kokenge, and sisters, Kay Holmberg, Elsie Gress, Deanna Nault and Alice Serres.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Sunrise of Mercer Island, the Hospice nurses, and Dr. Gabriel Lascar.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the spring at a later date. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
