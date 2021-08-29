Dr. Karen Leslie Roberts Strong Ph.D. loved the Strong family experience. Her son, Tecumseh Lester Roberts Strong (Lisa Marie) and grandson, Derrick Jonathen Strong, were the happiest relationships of her life. Karen recently lost the love of her life, Wallace C. Strong on August 10th of this year. They held hands as he passed away. They were married for 49 years.
Karen also enjoyed family gatherings with 58 nephews and nieces, and 23 great grand nephews and nieces. Karen is survived by her sisters: Patricia (Don) Alexander, Char (Don Messic) Teeters, Arlene West, Sue Silversmith, Gwendalle Cooper, Ph.D., and Betsie (Mike) Tulee; and her brothers: Don Woodcock, Ph,D., Fred Guzman, and Ed Casttillo, Ph.D.
Karen’s father, Lester Roberts and mother, Harriet (Faucett) Roberts. Karen’s maternial father, John G. Faucett, Sr. and grandmother (Brown) Faucett. Karen’s paternal grandfather, Peter Roberts, Sr, and grandmother, Rosanna (Peratrovich) Roberts Elmore.
Karen was laid to rest beside her husband at the McCoy Cemetery in Toppenish, Washington.
