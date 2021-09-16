Dr. Joy Diane Staley

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Stone Church in Yakima, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seattle Pacific University’s Edward and Joy Staley Scholarship Endowment for graduate students in Clinical Psychology, the Union Gospel Mission, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, and Ourganda.org and may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
