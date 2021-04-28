Dr. Joshua Edward Thompson

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our wonderful loving son, brother, husband and father, Joshua, was called to heaven to be with Jesus at the young age of 38. Josh was born on June 17, 1982 in Yakima, WA and passed away of a presumed cardiac arrest on April 14, 2021 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Josh is survived by his wife Lorena and son William of Santo Domingo, parents Pastor Don and Kathy Thompson of Naches, brothers Scott (Elizabeth) and children Elijah and Adeline of Cowiche, Adam (fiancé Mandy) of Naches and brother cousin Tim (Shanna) of Yakima. He is also survived by grandparents Chuck and Elva Mattocks of Grandview and Norma Thompson of Kent, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Josh was preceded in death by his grandfather William Edward Thompson.
Josh was a fun-loving adventurous person who never knew a stranger and was loved by all who knew him. As a young child he became a Christian and serving the Lord and others was his passion. He was taught that love means wanting the best for all the rest and Josh lived that out in his life. Growing up, he was involved in soccer, baseball, football, cross country, and wrestling but found his true love in wrestling. He won many awards, including Greco Roman state champion and was on the Washington National Team for four years. He trained and helped coach younger wrestlers at Yak-Attack wrestling club. In high school he was active in everything, including drama and serving as ASB president. After graduation from East Valley High School in 2001, he wrestled and graduated from YVC, then moved to Hayward, CA where he graduated from Chabot College and attended City College in San Francisco before enrolling in Life West Chiropractic College. After graduation from Life West in 2009 he returned to Yakima and practiced at Family Chiropractic Centre with the late Dr. James Milliron. During this time, he also coached wrestling with his brother Scott at Highland High School.
About 10 years ago, he accepted an opportunity to pioneer chiropractic in the Dominican Republic. A few months later he was joined by his long-time friend James Brown (JB). Josh soon became a very well-known and sought-after doctor on the island. At the time of his death, he was a partner with Schubel Chiropractic managing three clinics in the Dominican Republic. Throughout his career he served more than 100,000 patients. He could often be found voluntarily offering wellness exams at churches and orphanages throughout the country. His own words define the person he was, “My goal is to help people through compassion, dedication, and excellent service in order to reach levels of optimal health.”
Josh’s love of the Lord and knowledge of scripture was evident in all he was about. He prayed for his patients and gave of himself to numerous orphanages, pastors, and missionaries in the Dominican Republic. He was a long-time member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Yakima and attended Bonao Church of the Nazarene in the Dominican Republic.
A Memorial Service will be held at West Valley Nazarene Church, 7109 W. Nob Hill Blvd., on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 pm followed by dinner and time of sharing at Trinity Nazarene Church, 2805 Englewood Avenue, Yakima. Interment will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:00 am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
