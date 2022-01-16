Dr. James Henry Weyrich

April 25, 1944 - January 2, 2022
Dr. James (Jim) Henry Weyrich, from Montesano, WA, passed away January 2, 2022. Born April 25, 1944 in Cathlamet, WA to Gladys & Heston Weyrich, he graduated from Montesano High School in 1962 and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree and his Doctor of Optometry from Pacific University in Forest Grove, OR. He then served in the US Navy and was the Optometrist at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland for two years before moving to Toppenish, WA, where he had a successful optometry practice for 29 years. Jim moved back to Montesano to take care of his father where he was the Optometric Physician in Walmart Vision Center in Aberdeen, WA for the past 20 enjoyable years. Jim believed in helping others and volunteered as Doctor of Optometry aboard a Mercy Ship for multiple missions. In 2001, Jim became Founder/President of the EyeCareWeCare Foundation leading 50+ medical missions to the Philippines delivering free eye care and eyeglasses to over 54,000 disadvantaged people. Wherever he went, his biggest joy was to see the look on patients’ faces when they could see clearly for the first time. He has made a huge difference in so many people’s lives around the world. Jim was an active member of many organizations including the Harbor City Church in Aberdeen, former president of the Washington Optometric Association, Salvation Army Advisory Board, American Legion, Panhandle Lake 4-H Association, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Kiwanis Club, and former president of the Aberdeen Lions Club.
Jim embraced all that life offered. He had a deep faith in God and went out of his way to help others throughout his life. He loved fishing, singing karaoke, traveling the world, horse racing, and watching the Seahawks. His eternal optimism, passion, kindness, his sense of humor and his drive to serve others will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his sister, Peggy Fasano, nephews Joe, David (Darla), Mark (Ann), cousins, neighbors, patients, colleagues, and lots of friends.
Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. For notification email DrJamesWeyrich@Outlook.com.
