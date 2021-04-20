Roller-Burns Funeral Home
Doyle G. Tabor, 84, born September 30, 1936 in Canute, Oklahoma, passed away April 16, 2021 in Yellville, Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie, mother, Virgie, sister, Georgia Johnson, brother, Lonnie D, and brother, Billy D.
Survivors include three sisters: Elva Stonecipher of Yellville, Arkansas, Thedis Pitts of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Peggy Shinpaugh of Lynden, Washington.
Doyle was a United States Air Force veteran, then worked as a professional truck driver until he retired. He lived in Yakima, Washington until moving to Arkansas.
There will be no service per Doyle’s request. His cremated remains will be buried in Yakima, Washington with family.
Memories of Doyle and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com./yellville.
