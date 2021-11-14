Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Douglas Robert Russell, age 49, was born on May 17, 1972, in Portland, Oregon and passed away on October 20, 2021, at his home in Selah, WA. Doug was raised with his 3 older siblings in Gleed, WA and attended Selah High School. Doug worked as a loader and later a truck driver for ACE Hardware in Moxee, WA. Doug was a huge fan of football and a diehard Seahawks fan. Doug enjoyed his collection of knives and all his Seahawk memorabilia. Doug took the greatest pride in being a dad. He enjoyed spending quality time with his son Devin, whom he was extremely proud of. Doug was known for his happy go lucky attitude and could be found at home working on small restoration projects and enjoyed refurbishing. He was always there to lend a helping hand, step up and help in any way that he could, and always stayed true to his word. Doug took pride in his family and was the primary caretaker of both his parents in recent years before their passing earlier this year.
Douglas is survived by his sons Nathan Timmons of Carbonado, WA and Devin Russell of Selah, WA; brothers Dan (Rossana) Russell of Yakima, WA, and Dennis (Terra) Russell of Gleed, WA; sister Jennifer (Troy) Rison of Selah, WA; 6 nieces; 5 nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and several good friends including his lifelong friend Mark Forgey of Selah, WA. Douglas is preceded in death by his parents Richard (Dick) and Linda Russell of Selah.
Doug will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
No viewing will be held, service to be determined for a later date.
“The most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said and never explained.” - Author unknown
“Love the people God gave you because he will need them back one day.” - Author unknown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in