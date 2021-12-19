May 26, 1952 - December 14, 2018
Doug Fulsaas passed away peacefully in Auburn, Washington, three years ago at age 62 due to paraplegia-related causes. He lived half his life with undiagnosed schizophrenia, which caused harm to himself and others. Following his diagnosis and years of treatment at Eastern and Western State Hospitals, he regained his essential self: he was a steadfast friend to many at WSH, where he found fellowship and community; his generosity, gratitude, and joy shone through despite the challenges he lived with. His parents predeceased him; he is survived by four siblings, an aunt, and several cousins. Doug chose as his final resting place Yakima, Washington, where he was born and where he had been happiest. Many thanks to all who provided him with excellent care (which wasn’t always easy), especially everyone at WSH.
