Douglas Ogden Corpron

September 13, 1928 - February 3, 2021
Dr. Douglas O. Corpron “DOC” peacefully passed away on February 3, 2021 with his wife, Betty, and loving family at his side. Douglas was born in Burlington, Vermont to Dr. Douglas and Grace Corpron. Shortly after his birth, he arrived in Hofei, China where he would be known as “Sonny,” the sturdy-limbed boy with very blue eyes and white hair. His parents were dedicated to medical mission work and made Hofei their home for 26 years until they returned to Yakima, Washington when he was 13. It was in Yakima that he truly came to understand his legacy and desire to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a doctor.
Doug graduated from Yakima High School (now Davis) and attended pre-med studies at Chapman College. He earned his degree from Chapman in 1950 and did his graduate studies at Texas Christian University. In 1950, Doug married a beautiful lady named Helen who caught his eye at the swimming pool. He graduated from the University of Washington School of Medicine in 1956 and as a 3rd generation dr. started a career that would impact thousands of people in Thailand and here in the Yakima Valley.
Doug’s medical career started in the jungle of Thailand in a small village in Northern Thailand called Sangkhlaburi, where he was the founding doctor of the Kwai River Christian Hospital. His work included extended visits among the indigenous hill tribes of the region for basic primary health care. Doug’s wife, Helen, served with him as a missionary in Thailand from 1958 to 1967 and they raised their seven children in Yakima. Doug and Hellen shared over 60 years together until her death in 2009.
When Doug returned to Yakima, he was a family physician in private practice for several years until he started a UW Family Medicine Residency Program. Doug participated actively in advancing a strong family medicine program, mentoring many talented residency doctors to carry the work forward, and he was embraced as a strong leader among his colleagues. Doug was passionate about Planned Parenthood and also instrumental in the startup of Yakima Neighborhood Health providing accessible health care to disadvantaged families.
Doug served on many boards over the years and even after retirement he continued to be engaged in the medical community. He was a dedicated learner and teacher throughout his long, full life. He volunteered his time and talent actively with so many organizations in Yakima. In 1997, he was named Washington Family Physician of the Year as his family and beloved mentees proudly celebrated this deserving recognition. One of his favorite activities over these last several years was his weekly coffee visits with his retired doctor colleagues!
Doug retired from a respected practice, Family Medicine of Yakima, in 2004. He certainly did not relax into retirement. With great energy, he dedicated his time and talent to many organizations in the valley. Of course, it also meant spending more time pursuing his numerous interests and passions. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved hiking extensively around the valley, taking “short-cuts” around the Cascade Mountains, and Goat Rocks. He loved fly fishing, tying flies, rock hounding, camping, swimming, and the Oregon coast. Doug loved making Thai food for his family and friends, and delighted in family meals, roaring and competitive card games, and good music. Gardening and growing orchids was one of Doug’s greatest joys. Doug was a 2rd generation Yakima Rotarian and was a strong presence in his club every week he could attend.
He was so blessed and fortunate to find love a second time and he married Betty Clark in 2012. They had known each other over 40 years and both families were so thrilled for their union. They shared 8+ wonderful years together and he wholeheartedly dove right in with her extended family as a beloved patriarch and “Papa” to the Clark grandchildren. He and Betty were active members of Englewood Christian Church and volunteered regularly at the Yakima Food Bank together. They loved taking walks, going for scenic drives, and snuggling quietly, joyously relishing their friendship after finding each other so late in life.
Dr. Douglas O. Corpron leaves behind an incredible legacy. Doug would want all of us to be kind, be thoughtful, be caring, and to do what you can to make your own corner of the world just a little bit better and brighter. Doug is survived by his wife, Betty Clark Corpron, nine children: Ken (Shannon) Corpron, Cathy (Kim) Corpron-Smith, Dan (Julie) Corpron, Karl (Jedean) Corpron, Karyn (Charley) Schimmels, Debby (Dave) Doornink, Kathy (Harry) Kwak, Kevin (Rebecca) Clark, and Lauri (Wesley) Strait; 29 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and two beloved cats. Doug was preceded in death by his first wife Helen, son William, and daughter Pam.
Doug was so passionate about many things and was inclusive and supportive of everyone he came into contact with. We know it would please him to have you consider donating to a cause you participated with him in or a cause that your heart is compelled by. Some of Doug’s favorite organizations that he gave to were: Englewood Christian Church, Rotary, Rotary Food Bank, PNWU, Heritage University, Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, The Orchid Society, UW Medical School, and The Nature Conservancy.
The family regrets that we are unable to gather at this time due to COVID. We will have a larger community event later in the year to celebrate the amazing life of this man who truly made a difference for so many. For now, we encourage you to visit Doug’s dedicated memory page to share pictures, notes, and stories at: doc.forevermissed.com.
