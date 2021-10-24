Douglas Leroy Crewdson, 68 years old, resident of Bonney Lake WA, passed unexpectedly on October 6th, 2021 while fishing at his beloved Klickitat River.
Doug was born on February 23rd, 1953 in Oakland, California to Marcie and Harold Crewdson. Doug was a longtime resident of Yakima, WA, graduating from Davis High School. From there he apprenticed in the Sprinkler Fitters Union and worked the trade for many years in Washington State and Nevada. Doug met the love of his life, Kelley Day and welcomed their two sons, Derek and Jared, who along with Kelley, his wife of 41 years, were the most important part his life. Doug’s second passion was fishing the fresh waters of Washington State and cheering on his sons, who he was so proud of, at their many sports activities and events, which he rarely missed. He had a love of life and understood that what was important was living and enjoying a life with those you love. Doug retired from the Sprinkler Fitters Union Local 669 in 2016 to enjoy his remaining days loving his family and enjoying his fishing.
Doug is survived by his wife, Kelley Crewdson, sons Derek Crewdson (wife Amanda) and Jared Crewdson, sisters Barb Huck and Nancy Martin, and grandchildren Tesla, Wyatt and Gwendolyn. In addition to many in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and longtime friends. He is predeceased by his mother, Marcie Hurley, father Harold Crewdson, brother, Rick Crewdson, and sister Wendy Rippon. Doug will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all that knew him.
Doug’s family will be scattering his ashes at Drano, one of his favorite fishing haunts. This event will be held on a date to be determine. All will be notified and welcome to come celebrate his life.
