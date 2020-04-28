Douglas Jon Ike

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Douglas J. Ike, (60) of White Swan passed away at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Douglas was born on September 15, 1959 in Toppenish, WA to Alice Ike. He was raised and educated in Tacoma, WA and relocated to White Swan, WA. He was a member of the Yakama Nation.
He worked with various logging companies, Yakama Nation Forest Development, WSCC and Yakama Forest Products. He loved being in the mountains cutting wood, hunting, getting spring water, picking berries and fishing at the Columbia River; where he met his wife, Ida Ike of 29 years.
He had a great sense of humor all the time, if he wasn’t joking around you would know something was wrong. He met people easily and spoke with them as if he had known them forever – that was his personality. He had a great love for all his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Ida Ike of White Swan, his children, Sara Sohappy, David Ike of White Swan, Theda Lichtenhahn, Sean Lichtenhahn of El Paso, Texas, Jim Ike, David Ike of Cle Elum, adopted children, Travis Van Pelt, Donovan Hewitt, Travis Dion, Bryan Rojas and many others who called him “DADDY DOUG”; grandchildren: Lily and Rose Lichtenhahn of El Paso, Texas, Shanita (great-grandson, Roux) Sohappy, Tashara, Nicodemus, Tristan, Kyler Bill; sisters, Georgie (Ken) Ike-Taylor and Lucille Ike of White Swan; uncle Duane (Francine) Ike, uncle Luke Wahpat, aunts, Helen (Johnny) Smartlowit, Lila Loggins, and Janice Satanus, special cousins, Eric Smalley and Barney Ike; numerous cousins that were also his sisters and brothers, many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by mother, Alice F. Ike, brothers, Roderick Henry and Leonard Ike, aunts, Charlotte Wahpat, and Wassie Eyle, uncles, Norman Eyle, Bubbles Eyle, and Roger Eyle.
Private family dressing Tuesday, Celebration of Life at Family’s Home. (Practice Social Distance – mask required; if you don’t have one, one will be provided.) Burial is Wednesday – leaving family residence at 6 am en route to Toledo, WA to Ike-Kinswa family Cemetery, burial at 10 am.
Family would like to thank Dr. Donn Kruse, Primary, Dr. Tony Lee, Neurologist, Dr. Peter Grunert, Neurosurgeon, and Dr. Kumar, Cardiologist, for taking special care of our loved one.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In