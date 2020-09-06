November 26, 1936 - April 6, 2020
Douglas Gene Whitcher was born on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 26, 1936. His life began in Spokane WA, the first child of Floyd and June (McClain) Whitcher. Soon the family moved to the Yakima Valley and except for a few years in Oregon, he spent the rest of his childhood in Yakima. Doug was a 1954 graduate of Yakima Senior High School (A.C. Davis). While in high school he met Phyllis Frueh, whom he married on Sept. 1, 1956.
He worked for Manny’s Market until 1959 when he enlisted in the Army. His time in the Army took him to Seattle, WA, Abilene, TX, and Korea. He was honorably discharged and applied to Pacific Power and Light at the urging of a friend. He began his career with PP&L in 1962. Working for the utility company took him and his family to Oregon and Wyoming, and finally back to the Yakima Valley in 1980. He retired in 1990 with 28 years of service.
Doug was a member of the Jaycees and Kiwanis. He liked to bowl and play horseshoes. His true love, however, was golf.
He enjoyed traveling. Leavenworth, WA and Canon Beach, OR were favorites of his.
Doug and Phyllis left Yakima in 2011 and ended up in Auburn, where he remained until his death. After his wife passed in 2018, Doug made many new friends and renewed a special friendship with Sandra Bolyard (Sells), whom he had known since high school. He enjoyed golfing until he was no longer able. In August of 2019 he was diagnosed with lung cancer. He fought the good fight, but in the end wasn’t able to beat what he referred to as “the beast.”
He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and June; his wife Phyllis; his in-laws Art and Amy Frueh, and many close cousins.
He is survived by brother Dennis Whitcher (Barbara) of Yakima; daughter Pattie (Charlie Frampton) of Auburn; son Dave Whitcher (Becky Beeler) of Tigard, OR; daughter Becky Whitcher (James Dunn) of Tacoma; grandchildren Austin Frampton (Jessica), Holly Frampton, Cole Frampton, Madeline Frampton, Lindsey Parker, and Elle Whitcher.
He will be laid to rest next to his wife Phyllis in Terrace Heights.
