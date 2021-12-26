Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Douglas G. Strader died unexpectedly in his home on December 12th, 2021, in Yakima, Washington at the age of 60.
Doug is survived by his wife JoAnne and their two daughters, Erin Joeckel (Garrett), and Kelly Lawhorn (Zach), twin brother Jeff, sister Robin Duvall (Dave), sister-in-law Linda Copeland, cousins Jeanie Jennerjohn (Carl), and Debie Nell (Jay), other numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Willa Dean Strader, grandparents Loren & Ethel Jones, and brother-in-law Dennis Copeland.
Doug was born on March 14th, 1961, in Yakima, Washington to Willa Dean and Clarence Strader. He graduated Eisenhower HS in 1979 then attended YVCC and CWU. He married JoAnne Mantey in 1981 and they raised their two daughters as lifelong residents of Yakima.
Doug was a dedicated employee over his life, starting as an evening manager at Safeway, then Gary’s Red Apple before going to work as a delivery route driver for Carnation milk. Following that he went to work as a delivery route driver for Ray’s Meats where he worked for 15 years before leaving to become a FedEx long haul carrier for Wolffe’s Management Systems, a job he was happiest in.
Doug was an honest hard-working man of integrity, a loving husband and father with a sense of humor that brought everyone joy. He loved spending time with his family, his dogs and taking trips to the beach.
A viewing will be held at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church on December 29th, 2021, at 7809 Tieton Drive in Yakima. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Doug’s life. Condolences may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
