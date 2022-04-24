Douglas Edward “Doug” Boisselle

August 28, 1959 - April 11, 2022
The youngest son and 11th child of Elmer Boisselle and Lois Shields-Boisselle in Yakima, WA.
Doug attended Harrah Grade School and graduated from White Swan High School in 1977. He was awarded “The Society of Distinguished American High School Students” in recognition of excellence in Leadership, Scholarship and Civic Contribution.
In school he enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and track. He also played Summer League Baseball. When he wasn’t playing in sports, he was working on the family farm doing tractor work in the fields, training hops and harvest time.
Doug enjoyed spending outdoors, camping and hiking with the family and later when he lived in California rode his motorcycle at the dunes with friends and riding down to the bottom of the Grand Canyon on a mule.
He spent time with family, especially his nieces and nephews. They considered him the “Cool Uncle.” His “Coolness” was also noted from brother Jim Boisselle’s brothers-in-law who said that when Jim was dating their sister Susan, Jim and Doug would drive up in Jim’s red Camaro looking like “Starsky and Hutch.” Cool sideburns and all.
Doug graduated from Perry Technical Institute and in 1984 Doug started working for Linde Gas as an Instrumentation Technician. He would be a valued and long-term employee until his retirement in 2020 for health reasons. He fully enjoyed his work and his co-workers.
Doug was a good and generous man. He was always there when someone needed something, family, friends, and co-workers. He was always willing to take on holiday work time so his co-workers could spend time with their families.
Our brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend has passed too soon and will be missed very much by all who enjoyed spending time with him.
Doug is survived by his siblings: Butch (Francis) of Estacada, OR, Connie Merz (Marcus) of Orono, MN, Dorothy Heintz (Del) of Temecula, CA, Marjorie Balch of Harrah, WA, David (Joan) of Heathsville, VA and Mary Boisselle of Carnation, WA; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Lois, sisters Rosalie and Carol Ann and brothers Robert, Richard, and James.
Graveside service will be conducted on Monday, May 2nd at 10:30 am at Calvary Cemetery located at 1405 S. 24th Ave., Yakima, WA.
