Douglas “Doug” Arthur Hall, aged 78, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Doug was born in Oroville, WA to Luther M. Hall and Bernadine E. (Beutel) Hall on December 13, 1941. He graduated from Zillah High School in 1960. In 1963, Doug joined the Army National Guard, where he served his country for 6 years. In 1969 he left the service with an Honorable Discharge. Not long after high school, Doug met Gloria Van Horn, the love of his life. The two were married March 26, 1965 and made their life in Grandview, where they raised their two children, Brian and Sandy. Doug made his career with Snokist Growers from 1960 until his retirement in 2006 as District Manager. In retirement, Doug enjoyed spending time traveling to destinations such as Lincoln City, OR to watch the kites fly, spending time with his grandchildren attending their activities, golfing with friends, attending Greyhound sports, and building beautiful Christmas light displays.
Doug is survived by his wife Gloria; children Brian (Kim) Hall and Sandy (Noah) Chambreau; grandchildren Hailey Hall, Hannah Hall, Logan Hall, and Amanda Chambreau; siblings Ed (Joanne) Hall, Del Scott, and Den (Bernadette) Hall.
Family Services to be held at 2 pm Thursday, November 19th at Zillah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude’s Hospital are appreciated.
