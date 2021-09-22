Douglas “Doug” Anthony Leonardo passed away September 8, 2021 at his home in Everett, Washington after a long illness. Doug was born June 17, 1943 in Yakima, and was a graduate of Granger High School class of 1961. He later attended the University of Washington where he graduated with a degree in history. After teaching English in Sunnyside for a few years, he resumed studies at UW and earned a law degree in 1976. He practiced law in Seattle and Kirkland for 18 years.
A man of varied interests, Doug was an avid gardener, cook, guitar player, drag racer, and Tae Kwon Do expert. He taught and competed while teaching and was Northwest Tae Kwon Do Champion in 1972.
He was preceded in passing by his parents Domingus Anthony “Mickey” Leonardo of Granger, and Martha Shudshift “Marty” Leonardo of Seattle. Doug is survived by his siblings Elaine and Gary Leonardo; his two sons, Darren and Chris Leonardo, his five grandchildren and great-grandson; his second wife Judye Allman and his stepchildren Naomi, Shannon and Christopher.
Doug was a loving, giving, caring person who was dedicated to family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Services will be held 2:00 PM Friday September 24th at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Moxee.
