Dr. Douglas D. Nott was born on February 27th, 1944 and died February 5th, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from Central Washington University and his Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Arizona, Tucson. Dr. Nott is an award-winning composer of over 140 works for orchestra, band, chorus, and solo instruments. He has studied composition, orchestration, and film scoring with Robert Panerio, Robert Mucznynski, and Paul Creston.
Dr. Nott retired from 32 years teaching theory, composition, and jazz history at Yakima Valley College.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed playing tennis and snow skiing. He taught beginning tennis and fly fishing at YVCC.
He was preceded in death by his youngest son Blain Nott, and his parents Wayne and Caroline.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Love-Nott, sons Brian and Chad Nott, sister Connie Wilson, and grandchildren Amanda Nott, Sarah Nova, Nathan Nott, Jessica Ulett, and Kristin Travers.
“He was a man of many talents and lived a life of many chapters.”
Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In