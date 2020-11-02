Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Douglas Alan Johnson, 66, passed away quietly at his home on Friday, October 23rd, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Doug was preceded in death by his father Emmett Johnson, and a brother, Jefferey Johnson.
He left behind his high school sweetheart, wife and best friend of 51 years, Wendy Dockter Johnson, daughter Chanda Festa (Bill), and son Grant Johnson, his mother Nancy Johnson, and two sisters, Mona Getman (George) and Teresa Shelly (Lanny).
Doug was born and raised in Yakima, and graduated from Eisenhower High School class of 1972 and YVCC class of 1974. He worked as a manager for Beneficial Finance for 26 years before opening his own mortgage company, Grant Mortgage, with his partner and friend Darla Thornton. After closing Grant Mortgage, he had over the last several years enjoyed conducting notary services for First American Title Company. He had a special love for the people there and thought of them as family.
Doug enjoyed playing golf and was on Olympic Credit Service’s team that played weekly at Westwood for many years prior to knee issues. He also enjoyed playing poker on Friday nights with his buddies and going to Laughlin, NV, with them several times a year. Doug favored a love of cruising through the Caribbean and Mexico while celebrating wedding anniversaries, and birthdays with all his family and close friends.
He was looking forward to retiring on Whidbey Island where the family has had property and enjoyed time there since 1972. Many fires at the firepit with lots of food, drink, and laughter was one of his favorite places he enjoyed with family and friends. Changes over the years at Whidbey went from travel trailers, to mobile homes, to the current house that was waiting for him when he retired.
A special thanks to Luis Castellanos, Sue Betsch, and Glenda Alvarez for all the support, help and love you have given to Doug and Wendy over the years and especially the last several weeks.
The family would also like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the many years of friendship and loving care that Gregory Swart and his team showed to Doug over the years, he loved them all.
Due to the current COVID situation a Celebration of Life will be held next spring. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
