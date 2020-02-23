Valley Hills Funeral Home
Douglas A. Hatfield was born on April 20, 1954 to Virginia and Larry Hatfield in Yakima, WA. After a short but hard-fought battle with esophageal cancer he passed peacefully at Cottage in the Meadow on February 18, 2020.
As a child he attended Broadway Elementary before moving to the Ahtanum area. He graduated from West Valley High School, class of 1972, where he wrestled and was active in 4-H. He had jobs bucking hay, lighting smudge pots, and picking apples on the family farm which became his home in the later years.
As his love for music took hold, he hitchhiked to numerous concerts in Seattle during his teen years. Several local bands practiced in the recreational room at his house, much to the delight of his sisters. You could hear him coming down the road from miles away, music blasting in the car, only to discover when he pulled into the driveway that the music was coming from his headphones!
He spent much of his adult career land surveying and running his own lighting business. His endless knowledge in woodworking, electrical, and home improvement gave him the ability to accomplish any project started and help any project that needed a higher level of curiosity. Doug was a true jack of all trades.
He was overjoyed by the birth of this children, Matthew and Lauren. He took them for many trips to the mountains on hikes, exploring waterfalls and teaching them to skip rocks. He was a compassionate loving father to his children and always made sure his family was well taken care of.
He loved live music, fine food, and the “perfect” Manhattan! A true connoisseur of all things great in life. Doug was an encyclopedia of music knowledge and an essential promoter of the local Yakima music scene. He was proud to call some of the finest musicians in the area his close friends. His outgoing personality often led him to the center of the dance-floor where he was quick to show everyone how to have a good time and live nights to the fullest. Doug left lasting impressions upon everyone that had the pleasure of meeting him and shared his constant enthusiasm. His friends meant the world to him and he would do everything in his power to help a friend in need. At Doug’s recent living memorial, it was clear just how much he was loved by the overwhelming attendance and testimonials of friends from every chapter of his life. He will be missed by many but will forever be remembered for the memories and friendships he helped create.
Doug is preceded in death by his daughter Lauren, mother Virginia Hatfield, grandparents Thurston and Harriet Thompson and Calvin and Norma Hatfield. Doug is survived by his loving fiancé Vickie Wright, son Matthew (and wife Jen), sisters Cristi Burgess and Ruth Barnhart, and father Larry Hatfield. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In