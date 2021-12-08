Doug Williams
Doug Williams passed away at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, Wa. on December 2, 2021. He was 72 years old. Doug was born in Yakima, Wa. on January 12, 1949 to William “Bill” and Helen Williams. Doug attended school in Naches and graduated from Naches Valley High School. Doug served in the United States Navy after high school for several years. After he was honorably discharged, he returned to the family business, Whistlin’ Jack Lodge on Chinook Pass.
Doug met Kristine Hoff (Osborn) and her two boys, Shane and Stacey in 1974. They were married in 1975 and had their son Lincoln in 1980. They raised their boys in the mountains of Chinook Pass. Doug and Kristy purchased the Lodge from his mother in the ’70’s. They continued to own and operate the family business until they sold it in 2018 due to health issues.
Doug never met a stranger and he loved to converse with everyone that visited the Lodge. He could often be heard saying, “Every day is a holiday, and every meal is a banquet,” which sums up the way he lived his life. He treated everyone he met as family and genuinely enjoyed sharing life experiences. He loved the outdoors and living in the mountains, but his biggest passion was Whistlin’ Jack Lodge.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Kristine Williams of Yakima, their children: Shane (Michelle) Hoff-Williams of Moses Lake, Stacey (Jennifer) Hoff of Quincy and Lincoln (Sarah) Williams of Selah and their grandchildren: Kameron Hoff-Williams, Brian Hoff-Williams, Wyatt (Presley) Hoff, Brienn Aman, Kailea Aman, Ava Williams, Christopher Mashayekh and Khloe Mashayekh. He was preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” and Helen Williams, his parents in law, Porter and Louise Osborn, and his brothers, Bill Williams and Keith Williams.
It’s time to go rest high on that mountain.
There will be a private Graveside Service in Naches. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
