On October 6th, 2020, Doug Trickey of Deer Meadows, Washington passed away in his home. In so doing, he left behind a legacy of love, laughter, determination, and achievement.
James Douglas Trickey, Sr. was born on December 3rd, 1937 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Yakima, Washington to Archie and Jeneice Trickey. Going by his middle name since birth, Doug was raised in the Nile Valley. He left high school after the 11th grade to enlist in the Navy. After being honorably discharged, he returned home where, one night at a square dance, he met the woman who would become his wife, Betty. Doug and Betty were married on March 5th, 1960. Betty gave birth on October 1st, 1960 to their son, James Douglas Trickey, Jr. From 1960 to 1970, between Yakima and Port Angeles, Washington, Doug worked in different occupations across several industries. These jobs included working in the orchards, commercial fishing, production positions in a paper mill and at Yakima Pallet & Bin, and as a well driller. Doug always said he never left a job without finding a better one. It was this motivated upward mobility that led him to begin learning the electrical trade in 1970 with his father-in-law, Dutch Scribner, and then in 1972 to break out on his own as an electrical contractor. (Any worries Doug had about the phone not ringing were soon dispelled when before long the ringing of the phone simply wouldn’t stop!) In 1975, after years of being renters, Doug and Betty were finally able to settle down in a home of their own when they purchased and began developing six acres in East Selah. (Over the years, these six acres would be home to four generations of family and would one day become affectionately known as Trickey Acres.) In 1983, Doug was joined in the electrical trade by his son, Jim. Two years later, Doug and Jim formed Trickey & Son Electric, Inc. This partnership lasted until Doug’s retirement in 1998. In 1999, Doug and Betty bought property in Deer Meadows, where they started putting down the roots of their retired life with a new residence. Upon Betty’s retirement in 2001, the two were free to spend more time together at Deer Meadows and to begin striking off bucket list items, like hitching up their fifth wheel and traveling across the United States. In 2016, the final decision was made to sell Trickey Acres and move to Deer Meadows for good. And so, it was in this small, quiet community, with family and good neighbors, surrounded by nature, and with a view of Lake Roosevelt, that Doug Trickey spent the rest of his days.
In addition to being a very hard-working man, Doug also knew how to have a lot of fun. He was an avid traveler and outdoorsman who loved visits to the beaches of Washington, camping with his son, taking his grandkids on adventures in the motor home, hunting for game, watching wildlife on the far bank of Lake Roosevelt, and perhaps most of all, taking his self-made flies and jigs to go fishing.
Doug Trickey is preceded in death by his father, Archie; mother, Jeneice; brothers Dick, John, Billy, Wayne, and Dwayne; sisters Betty, Pat, and Cathy; and two sons lost at birth. He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Jim, and daughter-in-law, Pam; grandson, Matthew, and wife, Nicole; granddaughter, Candice, and husband, Sam; granddaughter, Carly, and great-grandchildren, Chase, Karson, Hunter, and Penelope; brother, Robert, and sister-in-law, Susie; sister, Ella; John’s widow, Darlene; and a great many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Doug’s life is scheduled for Saturday, June 12 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at his residence in Deer Meadows. An honor guard ceremony will be followed by a luncheon. Those interested in attending can contact Jim. All are encouraged to bring and share their favorite stories about Doug.
