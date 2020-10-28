September 24, 1938 - October 21, 2020
Dorthy Ann (Riewald) Kilpatrick passed away on October 21, 2020 in Yakima, WA at the age of 82. Dorthy was born in Yakima, WA to Richard and Alice (Niemeyer) Riewald in 1938.
Dorthy spent the majority of her life in the Yakima Valley. Her youth was spent mostly in Moxee and Naches, WA, where she met and married Calvin Kilpatrick in 1955. Dorthy and Calvin moved around a bit for Calvin’s work until 1962 when they bought a house in Selah, WA, where she lived for the rest of her days. Dorthy started working full time once both of her boys were full-time students in the Selah schools. She worked in various fruit warehouses in Yakima and Gleed until her retirement. Dorthy made friends wherever she went. She was another mother or “Auntie Dot” to many and loved spending time with friends and family. Her baked beans were a requested staple at family gatherings. She sewed, crocheted, and cross-stitched many items for herself, family and friends. As “Gee-Gee,” she got a lot of lap time and snuggles with her great-grandkids. She had a great fondness for reading that she passed on to her children. She never met a crossword puzzle that she did not like and loved watching the Seattle Mariners.
She is survived by her husband, Calvin, and her sons, Richard and wife Lynn, and Greg and husband Paul; along with her five grand and four great-grandkids.
A celebration of life will be held when COVID-19 restrictions allow in the Spring. Donations can be made in remembrance to the American Cancer Society.
