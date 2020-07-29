Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Dorrit Lov, 92, died suddenly July 15, 2020 at her daughter’s home. She was born in Karvat, Finland on August 13, 1927 to Otto and Sofia Lassus. She was the youngest of six children: brothers Martin and Lars Lassus, sisters Margit Ekhom, Clara Lingonblad and Katri Borg.
She met her husband Bernhard Lov at a local dance and they were married on May 7, 1950. After farming for several years, they were able to immigrate, along with their young daughter Lisa, to the United States in 1958 and settled in Puyallup where their son, Ben, was born.
Dorrit was a skilled seamstress and worked at the Southcenter Fredrick and Nelson in the alteration department from the day the store opened in July of 1968 until they closed their doors in 1992.
Dorrit loved spending time with her family and friends for whom she enjoyed cooking and baking. She could always be found tending her flower garden and growing beautiful Dahlias.
She is survived by daughter, Lisa (Angelo) Ballasiotes; son, Ben (Darla) Lov and granddaughters, Kristina Ballasiotes and Shelby Lorig-Lov, and her sister Katri Borg of Sweden. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and four of her siblings.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
