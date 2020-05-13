Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Dorothy Wolf passed away on May 4, 2020 at the age of 92 from natural causes. Dorothy was a Yakima girl, born on July 23, 1927 to Alma and Walter Zutz.
After graduating from Yakima High, she met and married Ralf Wolf with whom she enjoyed 69 years of marriage. Dorothy enjoyed fishing with Ralf and their grandson James. They spent many years fishing at Lake Roosevelt. After retirement, they wintered in Palm Desert and traveled by train to explore the USA. Dorothy is survived by her children Steve, Carla (Robert), and Jill (Terry), grandson James (Liv) and great-granddaughter Athena, sister in laws, Helen Wolf and Leona Evans, cousin Lila Abhold and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralf and sister Geraldine Amende.
