On May 17, 2021 in Yakima, WA Dorothy Valerie Mottet passed away peacefully at the age of 95.
She was the 4th child born to Donald and Rita Robertson of Sydney, Australia.
Preceded in death by siblings Mavis, Doug, Joyce, her husband Wilbert J. Mottet (Bill) and grandson Avery P. Mottet, and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews of Australia.
The couple met in Sydney while Bill was stationed in the South Pacific. In 1946, they were married in Bill’s hometown of Ottumwa, Iowa.
Together they raised 8 children, Michael, Susan (Wood) Gregory, Theresa, Philip, Mary (Kearney) Lisa (Main) and Christopher.
Val is still referred to as Gramma Val by her surviving children, 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren and 9 step great-grandchildren. To many she will be remembered for her quick wit and dry humor.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Val’s hospice team, and her loving caregivers of Garden Terrace Adult Family Home. The welcoming, lighthearted setting they provided was so very much appreciated by her large visiting family.
Her inurnment will be arranged for a later date to rest beside her late husband at Calvary Cemetery in Yakima. Arrangements made by those of Langevin Funeral Home and Calvary Cemetery. To leave a memory for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
