After 98 years of a blessed life, Dorothy Ferne Johnson (McCoy) passed away December 11, 2021. She was born on November 4, 1923, in Port Townsend, Washington, to Ralph and Alberta Johnson. She graduated from Auburn Academy in 1942 and attended Walla Walla College. Dot married Allen McCoy at Nordland, WA in 1946 and had been married 69 years upon Allen’s death in 2015. They had three children, Monty McCoy (Kathy) of Port Townsend, WA, Marilynn Clark of Naches, WA, and Douglas McCoy (Vickie) of Port Charlotte, FL.
Dorothy and Allen resided at Nordland, WA for 10 years. They also lived in Medford, OR; Yaak, MT; and Auburn, WA for 10 years before settling in Yakima, WA in 1976. Over the years Dot worked as dental assistant/dental insurance. She was very involved in the 35th Seventh-day Adventist Church for 45 years, working in children’s divisions, as deaconess, greeter and started several social groups. She also enjoyed beach combing, camping, gardening, and time with her children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who will miss her very much! She had a deep faith in Jesus and looks forward to His soon return.
