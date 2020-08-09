Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Dorothy May Woodward – A Life Well Lived
Dorothy Woodward, a soldier of The Salvation Army, was PROMOTED TO GLORY on August 3, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born on May 1, 1921 to George and Zella (Waddington) McWain in Yakima, WA, and was third of eleven children.
She started attending the SA at five, and has been a faithful soldier to God since. “There is Joy in The Salvation Army” was one of her favorite songs.
Through the years she served as Young Peoples’ Sergeant Major, Sunbeam Chaplain, Holiness Table Sergeant, Corps Historian, Home League Secretary, and Bandsman. She helped with League of Mercy and cooked meals for the Yakima Advisory Board. She dedicated one of the rooms in her house for a mini-museum of SA memorabilia.
Dorothy had three daughters and a son from her marriage in 1942 to Joe Edward Woodward. She continued to raise their children and tend the home after her husband passed in 1966.
She sewed, cooked, baked, and canned for many years and won many ribbons at the Washington State Fair. She was active in the PTA.
For decades, she hosted well-attended Thanksgiving dinners and there were always a few extra guests invited to the Woodward table.
She knew Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior and wanted others around her to experience that relationship. As a prayer warrior, she prayed often, bedtime prayers usually lasting over an hour.
Dorothy loved deeply her children, their spouses, and grandchildren. They feel that she exemplified a life well lived. The family would like to thank those who have given love to Dorothy through challenges late in life.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Joetta May Woodward and daughter Dorothy Joellen (Duane) Decker of Yakima, and their children: Nathan Michael (Heather) Decker of Eugene, OR; David Benjamin Decker of Yakima; Rebecca Christine (Daryl Sr.) Leonard and their children Daryl Jefferies Jr. and Flora Joy Leonard of Yakima; and Michelle Jessica (Kyle) Duren and their daughter Claire Elizabeth of Leesburg, VA. She is also survived by her son Joseph Charles Woodward (Kim) of Everett, and their daughter Amber Marie Wick (Eric) of Lake Forest Park; granddaughter Joanne Zella Marie (Steve) Sargent and their daughter Kaitlyn Jessica of Yakima; and grandson Kelly Edward (Lori) Norman of West Richland, all in Washington.
She is also survived by her brother Edgar David McWain (Jo) of Gulfport, MS and brother-in-law Jack Rought of Yakima.
She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Joe Edward Woodward, her first born daughter Elizabeth Joanne Norman, parents George and Zella McWain; also brothers George Robert, Donald Eugene, LeRoy William, Jim, Jack, Samuel Albert, Harold Vernon, Wilbert Franklin, and sister Helen Evelyn Rought.
Interment will be at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In