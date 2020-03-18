Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Dorothy May (Chesley) Adams passed away from natural causes on March 6th 2020 in Puyallup, Washington. She was born October 25th 1927 in a home in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood to Ray Chesley and Laura (Holland) Chesley.
Dorothy was baptized at Grace Brethren Church in Harrah as a young girl, a graduate of Wapato High School class of 1947. In 1949 she married George Earl Adams, and together they had three children. A daughter Cheri (stillborn) and two sons, Craig and Gary. She was widowed on April 12th 1964.
Dorothy worked as a switchboard operator in Toppenish and housewife assisting with operation of the family fruit orchard in Wapato.
She worked at the Yakima Bindery as a sales clerk and behind the counter for 18 years. After retirement Dorothy enjoyed volunteering for the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop as a sales clerk.
Throughout her life Dorothy was an active member of several social clubs including the American Legion Aux #113, where she was Club President for many years, Eight and Forty #586 (Veteran support) in Wapato and Lavalage Club in Parker, WA.
In her spare time Dorothy enjoyed dancing, camping and fishing with her life partner, David Sherin. She also enjoyed landscaping and gardening and she loved taking pictures of family and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband George Adams; daughter, Cheri; parents, Laura and Ray Chesley; brothers, Leonard and Clayton Chesley; sister, Leona Hanson; niece (like sister), Margie Davidson; and her life partner of 40+ years, Dave Sherin.
Surviving Dorothy are her sons Craig (Deborah) and Gary Adams; grandchildren Cortney (Mark) Nickel, Joshua (Eryn) and Chris (Andrea) Adams; great-grandchildren Clara, Gabe, Aidan, Cora, Emmett, Charlotte, Heide and Bennett.
A viewing will be held March 20th 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Shaw and Sons Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Shaw and Sons Funeral home (201 N. Second St., Yakima Washington, 98901) on May 29th 2020 at 12:00 p.m. presided by Pastor Pete Touhey of Grace Brethren Church, Harrah, WA. Condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
