Rainier Memorial Center
Dorothy Marie Mickles passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 with her son, brother Clarence (Hoppy) Haupt and daughter-in-law by her side in Yakima. She was born on November 13, 1929 to Fred and Clara (Juhnke) Haupt in Kelso WA.
She is survived by her son Terry (Chris) of Yakima, grandson Terry Jr. (Angie) of Missoula, Montana, granddaughter Leslie Merrill (Josh) of Hilliard Ohio, brother Clarence (Hoppy) Haupt, of Yakima, sister Nora Minor of Yakima, great-grandson Alex Merrill of Columbus, Ohio, great-granddaughters Abby Merrill of Hilliard, Ohio, Emily Mickles of Missoula, Montana, and Nevaeh Merrill of Hilliard, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded by her parents, husband Clarence, daughter Robin and sister Blanche Crayne.
Dorothy left the following note regarding her passing. “My Wishes… No Funeral! No Flowers! No Tears!” So at her request, there will be no funeral service. However, there will be a Graveside Service Monday, October 4th at the Terrace Heights Memorial Park beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a charitable donation in her honor to your favorite charity.
Mom once said “I didn’t think I would live long enough to see my great-grandkids.” She dearly loved her family and was always complemented on her cooking especially cinnamon rolls.
You will be deeply missed. I love you Mom! See you later…
“Only A Mother Knows”
How many cares does a mother’s heart know?
How many joys does a mother bestow?
How many heartwarming things has she said?
How many tears has she secretly shed?
How many smiles has she given away?
How many kindnesses day after day?
How many prayers has she prayed for another?
Nobody really knows---except a Mother
~Author Unknown
Rainier Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
