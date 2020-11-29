Dorothy Louise Lally

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Saturday, November 21, 2020, Dorothy (Dotty) L. Lally passed away surrounded by family and friends at Emerald Care in Wapato, Washington.
Born in Florissant, Missouri August 25, 1928 to Allen M. and Sophia C. Grierson, Dotty graduated from Ferguson High School in 1947. Shortly after graduation, she was awarded a teaching certificate and taught grades 1 through 12 in a one-room school for three years prior to marriage.
In February 1950, Dotty married Dr. Clarence K. Lally at SS. John & James Catholic Church in Ferguson, MO. They opened their first Chiropractic practice in Hillsboro, IL, where their first three children were born. They later fell in love with Yakima, and in 1958, moved across the country to set-up their new home and practice. In 1963, they welcomed their fourth child.
Dotty and Clarence were active for many years in international Christian ministry trips to Israel, Spain, Poland, Germany, and many more.
Dotty is survived by son Dr. Tom Lally and wife Shelley of Yakima, daughter Laura Woolman and husband Dr. William Woolman of Renton; daughter Paula Lally and husband Mike Glover of Yakima; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years (2006), and son Martin Lally (2016).
Due to COVID restrictions, family members will hold a private Celebration of Dotty’s life. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In