Dorothy Lelah Fromm

Dorothy L. Fromm, a longtime Yakima resident, passed away in Yakima, Washington on December 28, 2021. The good Lord saw fit to call her home two months prior to her 100th birthday; they may have a discussion about that upon her arrival. Dorothy was born February 22, 1922 in Lemons, Missouri to Jesse and Bertha Cochran. Her family moved to Yakima when she was 12 years old and she later graduated from Yakima High School. Dorothy met the love of her life, Walter Fromm, on a blind date, and they married six months later on December 13, 1939. Together they built a home, cleared land, and established an 80 acre fruit ranch at the end of Tieton Drive. They worked side by side growing apples, peaches, cherries and pears, all while raising a son and daughter.
In 1953, at the age of 31, Dorothy lost her eyesight to cornea retinitis pigmentosa, a congenital eye disease she inherited from her grandfather. She handled this major disappointment with an attitude that served as an inspiration to all who knew her. She refused to let her blindness define who she was as she continued to help in the orchard, even topping apple boxes during harvest. In 1964 they moved to Lake Stevens, Wa., following the sale of their ranch. After the death of her husband, Dorothy returned to Yakima in 2015 to be near her daughter.
At the age of 56, with the help of her Seeing Eye dog Elfie, Dorothy enrolled in classes at Everett Community College. Following graduation she was instrumental in establishing the Evergreen Association for the Blind. She served as office manager, taught Braille classes, instructed on the use of white canes, and provided multiple services to those who were blind. Dorothy was an avid crocheter and taught many sighted ladies to crochet. She created beautiful crocheted bedspreads, tablecloths, doilies, and doll clothes she generously gifted to family and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Walter Fromm, Sr., her parents, Jesse and Bertha Cochran, and her sister, Justina “Inzah” Odenga. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Walt and Virginia Fromm of Snohomish, Wa.; and Karen and Murray Judge of Yakima; and a brother, Jesse Clifford Cochran of Buckley, Wa. Dorothy is blessed with five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
A private family committal will be held to commemorate Dorothy’s life.
