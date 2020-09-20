Rainier Memorial Center
Dorothy L Longmire passed away on Sept. 16, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. Her health had been going downhill for several years and the recent death of her husband of 70 years along with damage to her property from the wildfire in the Wenas proved to be too much for her to endure.
Dorothy was 88 years old, being born on June 13, 1932 in Greencastle, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer Cope and Madonna (Cope) Corn as well as her husband Gerald (Jerry) and one brother, Jay. She is survived by her 2 sons, Richard of Selah and Steve (Betty) of Yakima, 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Also her brother Clif of Selah and sister-in-law Norma of Yorba Linda, CA and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was a graduate of Naches High School. She always talked about turning 18, graduating high school, and getting married in the same week. Dorothy was a hardworking farm wife and mother who also worked as a secretary for many businesses in Yakima and Selah. She lived most of her life helping Jerry with their farm in the Wenas Valley. She always looked forward to visits from family and friends who were welcomed to her home, usually with fresh baked cookies.
Dorothy was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1960 and was very active sharing her faith with others all her life. She looked forward to the fulfillment of God’s promises of a new paradise where she will enjoy life free from pain and illness.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a zoom memorial for Dorothy for the congregation and relatives. The graveside service will be at the Wenas Cemetery for invited friends and neighbors.
