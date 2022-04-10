Dorothy Joan Cantrell

Dorothy Cantrell was born to George Sr. and Annabelle Smith Cantrell September 5, 1936, in Pleasanton, KS. She was their third child and only daughter. She passed peacefully March 13, 2022 in Port Angeles, WA.
The family migrated during her youth to Wapato, WA, finally settling in Selah, WA.
She graduated with the Selah Class of 1954. Dorothy made many lifelong friends in Selah.
Dorothy worked as an operator for Ellensburg Telephone Co. and as the office manager for the Yakima Medicare office. She was extremely organized, very intelligent and always a fair supervisor. She always kept a beautiful home and was an amazing cook. Many memories were created with her nieces in their youth… teaching life skills, how to work hard and always laughing a lot.
Dorothy truly loved her pets, her parents, all of her family, and of course, pizza! Her hobbies included making beautiful pottery, reading Danielle Steele novels, camping and car racing with friends.
In the late 1990s, Dorothy moved to the Sequim/Port Angeles area to retire. She enjoyed her home there, the lack of snow, her family on the west side and especially sharing the holidays. Aunt Dorothy was lovingly cared for by her niece Audrey Irvine in her final years.
Dorothy is survived by her brother Herb Cantrell, nieces Audrey Irvine (Bill), Marti Webster (Steve), Connie Cantrell and Deb Krueger (Doug) and many more wonderful great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother George, Jr., sisters in law Bernita Cantrell and Betty Cantrell, niece Diana Kastl and former spouse Gene Nalley.
Dorothy will be forever loved and missed by us all. Graveside services will be held in September of 2022, Terrace Heights Memorial Park, Yakima, WA.
Date of service forthcoming.
