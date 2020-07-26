Valley Hills Funeral Home
Dorothy Jean (Treat) Betsch of Yakima, WA passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 24, 1934 to Robert K. Treat and Alice M. Hopper in Ray Valley, AR where she grew up with one brother and two sisters.
She married Richard O. Betsch and was happily married for more than 60 years. Together they raised two sons, Mick & Rick.
Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband Richard Betsch, two sons, Mick (June) Betsch of Arizona, and Rick (Tammy) Betsch of Naches, granddaughter Kristen (Barry) Collins of Yakima, and two great-grandchildren, Makena & Ashlyn.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Marisol (ADDUS Homecare) for her compassionate care and comfort and the staff at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice for their professional loving care and support during her final weeks. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
