December 15, 1927 - March 25, 2022
Dorothy Jean Barton, age 94, passed away peacefully at home with her children at her side on March 25, 2022. Dorothy was born December 15, 1927 in Kellogg, Idaho to Ralph and Edna (Soper) Crow. She was the middle of three children with sister, Betty, one year older and brother, Dick, three years younger. She always stated her father had thought she was going to be a boy and, hence, her family nickname through high school was “Jack.” Her father was a carpenter requiring frequent family moves around the northwest for construction jobs including Corvallis, MT (where she lived in a log cabin her father built), Coeur d’Alene, ID, and eventually to Yakima during her junior year in high school. At the Yakima High School, she enjoyed Latin and chemistry, was on the drill team and volunteered at the St. Elizabeth’s Children’s Hospital. She worked at Sears and, her favorite job, a music company that provided song requests sent tableside to restaurants in the area. She graduated in 1945.
Just before her senior year, she met the handsome “Bill” Barton on a blind date. While he enlisted in the Army for two years, Dorothy stayed in Yakima and attended Yakima Business College. Upon his discharge, Dorothy, in a creamy, white satin wedding dress, and Bill were married September 15th, 1948 at the Episcopal Church on Yakima Ave. Their best man was Gordon Adamson and maid-of-honor was her sister, Betty. The newlyweds then moved to Seattle while Bill attended UW Pharmacy School. There, Dorothy worked as a secretary for an Alcoa executive. After Bill’s graduation in 1952 and a brief return to Yakima, the adventurous couple moved to Anchorage, Alaska. Bill worked at a pharmacy and Dorothy worked for the Alaska Territorial Health Office. After saving enough money to start their own pharmacy, they returned to Yakima and opened two pharmacies with Al Kurbitz. Soon after, they started their family with Douglas Carl (1955), David Ralph (1957) and Jill Michelle (1962).
Dorothy loved family time and raising her children. She recalls fun times such as skating on frozen ponds near Union Gap, going to dances at Whistlin’ Jacks, and family vacations to Rimrock Lake, the ocean beaches, Disneyland and Yellowstone. She was an amazing seamstress - her projects included tailored suits and elaborate Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. She was also a skilled bridge player and participated in a weekly group. When her youngest child started grade school, she decided to return to the working world and started at Eisenhower High School as a library assistant and then secretary in the counseling office. She retired in 1986 at which time she and Bill started to enjoy retirement. They traveled extensively to Mexico, Australia/New Zealand, Europe, Canada, and across the United States. She also was able to spend more time tending her roses and visiting her grandchildren who affectionately called her “Grandmarelli.”
Dorothy will be remembered by her family and friends as fun loving, warm-hearted and full of laughter. Her children feel fortunate to have had a wonderful mother who blessed them with values of hard work, integrity, independence and the importance of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles “Bill” Barton, her sister Betty Buff and brother Richard “Dick” Crow, and a number of Dachshunds including her favorite last pet companion, Millie. She is survived by her children - Douglas Carl (Vickeri) of Cle Elum, WA, David Ralph (Melissa) of Woodinville,WA and Jill Michele Scully (Bruce) of Yakima, WA., her grandchildren - Chandra Turner (Chris), Stuart Barton (Kaela), Blake Scully, Madison Scully, Kara Barton, Makenna Barton and great-grandchildren - Jack and Tyler Turner. Also, sister-in-law - Joanne Crow, nephews and nieces.
A private, family graveside service will be held on Monday, April 4th with burial alongside her husband at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Keith and Keith Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com for the Barton family.
Dorothy’s family wishes to express to our extended family and forever friends our heartfelt thanks to all who extended comfort and expressions of sympathy.
Memorials may be made to Yakima Memorial Foundation: http://www.memfound.org/ or to the Yakima School Foundation: http://yakimaschoolsfoundation.org/.
