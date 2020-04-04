Dorothy Esther Stover, 88, died Sunday morning March 29, 2020. She was born in Wieser, Idaho to Frederick D. Stover and Edith M. Woods. She was the youngest of four siblings, all deceased. She loved Idaho and often reminisced about her ideal childhood which read like a chapter from the Waltons. She graduated from Boise High School in 1949 and soon moved to Washington State where she met Kenneth E. Kulczyk (Chicago, deceased April 2017) and they were married in 1952 and divorced 27 years later.
Dorothy is survived by four children: Cynthia Day, Joanne Neels, Gregory Kulczyk and Mathew Kulczyk. She has seven delightful grandchildren: Kristi, Tyler, Danielle, Ross, Kelsey, Jordan and Caitlin along with three beautiful great-granddaughters: Madison, Emmiline and Tinsley and handsome great-grandson, Jesse.
Dorothy/Mom/G’ma will be forever remembered for her adventurous spirit, high energy, lots of conversation and generosity. She taught her four kids to waterski, swim, fish, paddle a boat, chop wood with an axe and build a fire. She was an avid reader and while spending summers at the family cabin at Bear Cove Cabins, Rimrock Lake, would make sure we visited the Bookmobile at the ranger station, weekly. She loved to sing around the campfire, hunt for mushrooms, paint, play pinochle, made delicious Swedish pancakes and hobo stew and loved being outside enjoying the mountains, lake and clouds.
Dorothy was an avid traveler visiting over 30 countries and will be remembered for taking most of her then teenage grandkids anywhere in the world they wanted to go, one-on-one. These trips were highlights for both and tightened the strong bond she had with each grandchild.
Later her Hood Canal cabin was open to all and it was especially busy and wild during Cousin’s Week with all seven grandkids spending a week with G’ma and each other.
Dorothy/Mom/G’ma will be missed by family and friends but we know we’ll see her again in Heaven where she is now in the loving arms of our Lord.
The family will have a remembrance ceremony later this summer/fall.
Also, the family wants to express their gratitude to the staff and care givers at Highgate Senior Living where she lived for almost three years, and the caregivers at Willow Springs Care who were with mom at the time of her passing.
